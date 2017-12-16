Belagere’s interim bail extended

more-in

The interim bail of journalist Ravi Belagere, who has been charged with conspiring to murder his colleague Sunil Heggaravalli, has been extended till December 18.

He was arrested by the CCB on December 8 and was taken to Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. He stayed in the hospital ward of the prison as he had complained of multiple ailments. A sessions court in the city had earlier granted him interim bail on medical grounds until December 16. The court has extended it by two days. Mr. Belagere, who was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital on December 13, is still being treated there.