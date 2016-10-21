The Karnataka Wine Board and Department of Horticulture will jointly hold a three-day wine fest at the Millennium Garden premises in Tilaakwadi, near Goaves, from Friday.

The board’s managing director T. Somu said on Thursday that it would be inaugurated by Minister for Horticulture S.S. Mallikarjun at 4. 30 p.m. Subsequently, Small-Scale Industries and district in-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi will inaugurate the wine stalls. A discount of 10 per cent will be offered on the over 150 brands of wine to be sold. Mr. At least 10 major companies are expected to participate.

— Special Correspondent