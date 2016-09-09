Residents of the Belagavi and other towns in the district woke up on a confused note on Friday, wanting to know if the State government or the district administration had declared a holiday on account of the 'Karnataka bandh'.

The parents were the most confused and found themselves in a state of dilemma over sending their young children to school or keep them back home, as there was no official announcement in this regard.

However, DDPI of Chikodi Education district Gajanan Mannikeri, quoting Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram said at 6-42 a.m. today that there was no holiday for schools.

Meanwhile, city buses and inter-district/inter-state services were seen plying as per their schedule in the morning. The impact of bandh call would start reflecting on the normal life from 10 a.m. onwards, as some of the farmers' organisations, besides Kannada groups and advocates' association have planned to stage protest during the day.

The city unit of BJP has also planned to stage a protest and submit memorandum to the deputy commissioner.