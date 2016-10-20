The Bharatiya Krishak Samaj (Samyukta) has asked the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) to install water filter plant at a convenient location to prevent discharge of effluent-filled water from The Ballari nala to agricultural fields.

In a memorandum submitted to the BCC Commissioner Shashidhar Kurer here on Thursday, BKS(S) state president Sidgouda Modgi and district president Dundayya Pujar said a large number of farmers from villages of Halga, Basavan Kudachi, Mutga, Sambra, Muchandi, Sulebhavi, khangaon, Hudali of Belagavi taluk and Suldhal, Malamaradi, Budihal, Ankalgi, Akkatangerahal, Kukndargi of Gokak taluk and Pachapur of Hukkeri taluk were dependent for irrigation on the nala, which further forms a confluence with the Markandeya river.

As the water flowing in the Ballari nala through Belagavi city was highly contaminated due to discharges from storm water drains and posed a threat to the crops, besides people and animals, the villagers have been demanding installation of water filter plant.

But, the BCC was not taking the issue seriously, said Mr. Modgi. The villagers would be forced to launch an agitation in front of the BCC if the authorities do not met their long-pending demand, he said.