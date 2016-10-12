Corporation trying to get stock from other States for district

The National Seed Corporation (NSC) is facing shortage of Bengal gram seeds.

This has been communicated to Belagavi district, which relied on a predominantly agrarian economy. The meagre supply so far has caused unrest among farmers here.

A. Britto, Regional Manager, NSC, Bengaluru, in a reply to Suresh C. Angadi, MP, recently stated that the NSC was facing shortage of Bengal gram seeds and that it was unable to meet the requirement. However, he was trying his best to get stocks from other States to supply to the growers here.

Mr. Angadi had written to the NSC on October 7 drawing attention of the NSC, Bengaluru, towards the need for Bengal gram seeds for the farmers of the district, which had received good rainfall this year.

The Agriculture Department had already placed a demand for 10,000 quintals of seeds with the NSC, but there was no supply till October 7.

The non-availability of seeds had led to an agitation, which could snowball into an aggressive protest if the seeds were not supplied at the earliest.

Responding to the MP’s request, Mr. Britto said that 500 quintals of Bengal gram seeds had been supplied in consultation with the Joint Director of Agriculture and arrangements for supplying additional 850 quintals of seeds from different centres to Belagavi was being made. He has also assured to supply seeds to Belagavi district on priority.

