Five KRV workers arrested

A group of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike workers on Saturday morning defaced the name plates of Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde at their respective chambers.

Though this happened despite additional police security, the personnel on duty nabbed some of the miscreants while they were running away after defacing the name plates.

The KRV workers were among the group staging a protest in the premises of the Belagavi City Corporation, demanding that the government supersede the BCC council as a punitive measure against the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Marathi speaking councillors participating in the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti organised ‘Black Day’ observance on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in the city on Tuesday.

Sena protest

In what appears to be a retaliatory response to the defacing of the name boards of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, both MES leaders, Shiv Sena workers staged a protest at the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary. Sena workers stopped Karnataka State transport buses on the other side of the boundary at Kagal of Kolhapur district on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy vehicles and buses from Karnataka are being stopped from entering Maharashtra, only private vehicles are allowed. Buses and heavy vehicles are being stopped at Koganoli toll plaza at the boundary.