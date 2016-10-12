In a welcome although belated move, Belagavi has been included in the list of places which may get prospective Passport Seva Kendras, which are to come up across the country as announced by the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

This was recently communicated to Belagavi Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and president of Council of Past Presidents of Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Satish Tendulkar by Arun Chatterji, Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer at the MoEA, New Delhi.

Mr. Tendulkar said a PSK was functional in the city till 2006, which was shifted to Hubballi, causing inconvenience to Belagavi residents, particularly in completing the process of police verification.

Pending

As of now, more than 2,800 applications from Belagavi alone were pending before the PSK at Hubballi, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has advised the Regional Passport Office, Bengaluru, to organise Passport Seva Camps at Belagavi.

Mr. Tendulkar said that the passport service network within India today comprised 37 Passport Offices, Headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (CPV Division) and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration.

This network had been vastly expanded with the operationalisation of 77 PSKs and the process of applying for passport had been technically modernised wherein the applicants are required to fill forms online.

But, they have to visit the centre to make payment after obtaining due appointment and personally submit their photographs and biometrics.

He reminded that in response to the requests of the Council the Regional Passport Office, Bengaluru had conducted a passport mela for two days in the city a few couple of months ago.

Since the pendency was 2,800 plus, there was need to hold a ‘jumbo passport mela’ in the city for seven days to clear the pendency.