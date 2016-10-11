Belagavi, in a welcome although belated move, has been included in the list of places which may get prospective Passport Seva Kendras, which are to come up across the country as announced by the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

This was recently communicated to Belagavi Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and president of Council of Past Presidents of Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Satish Tendulkar by Arun Chatterji, Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer at the MoEA, New Delhi.

Mr. Tendulkar said a PSK was functional in the city till 2006, which was shifted to Hubballi, causing inconvenience to Belagavi residents, particularly in completing the process of police verification. As of now, more than 2,800 applications from Belagavi alone were pending before the PSK at Hubballi, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has advised the Regional Passport Office, Bengaluru, to organise Passport Seva Camps at Belagavi.