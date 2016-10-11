The National Seed Corporation (NSC) is facing shortage of Bengal gram seeds. This has been communicated to Belagavi district, a predominantly agrarian economy. The meagre supply so far has caused unrest among farmers here.

A. Britto, Regional Manager, NSC, Bengaluru, in a reply to Suresh C. Angadi, MP, recently stated that the NSC was facing shortage of Bengal gram seeds and that it was unable to meet the requirement. However, he was trying his best to get stocks from other State to supply to the growers here.

Mr. Angadi had written to the NSC on Oct.7 drawing attention of the NSC, Bengaluru towards the need for Bengal gram seeds for the farmers of the district, which had received good rainfall this year. The Agriculture Department had already placed a demand for 10,000 quintals (rpt. quintals) of seeds with the NSC, but there was no supply till Oct.7.

The non-availability of seeds had led to agitation, which could snowball into an aggressive protest if the seeds were not supplied at the earliest.

Responding to the MP’s request, Mr. Britto said that 500 quintals of Bengal gram seeds had been supplied in consultation with the Joint Director of Agriculture and arrangements for supplying additional 850 quintals of seeds from different centres to Belagavi was being made. He has also assured to supply seeds to Belagavi district on priority.