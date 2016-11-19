The NCC Group Headquarters, Belagavi, was declared champion at the Inter-Group Competitions in Mysuru that concluded on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, 98 cadets from Hubballi, Dharwad, Karwar, Belagavi and Goa attended the camp. The Belagavi group won in NIAP and flag area and emerged runner-up in drill (SW) competitions.

Group commander Col. Kirpal Singh felicitated the winners at a reception at the NCC ground in the city. Col. Y.S. Redhu, group captain, H.S. Kulakrni, Lt. Col. S. Virdi, Lt. Col. K. Bennalkar and other officers were present.