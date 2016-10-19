Members of National Students’ Union of India submitting a memorandum to V.P. Ikkeri, Deputy Commissioner, in Shivamogga on Tuesday.— Photo: VAIDYA

Students pursuing Bachelors in Engineering protested at Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering and PES Institute of Technology and Management on Tuesday in response to the State-wide protest by National Students Union of India (NSUI) against alleged lapses in evaluations of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). The students boycotted classes demanding that VTU take measures to rectify the lapses.

Addressing a protest meet on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises, Srijith D.L., president, NSUI district unit, said though serious discrepancies were reported in the evaluation of the answer scripts of examinations of even semesters of VTU’s B.E. course in June and July, no action has been taken.

Of four lakh students who had appeared for the examination, two lakh applied for re-evaluation and re-totalling. and received high marks after re-evaluation bringing to fore the serious lapses, he said.

The protesters demanded that VTU introduce a full carry-over system and overhaul the evaluation system.