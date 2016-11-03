The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is likely to file a special leave petition before the Supreme Court against the four-week interim stay order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the steel flyover project. Last week, the NGT had stayed the project while hearing a petition filed by retired bureaucrat V. Balasubramanian and the Citizens’ Action Forum.

The BDA is likely to argue that as the steel flyover is a highway expansion project of NH7 and it will not only be exempted from environmental clearances, but will also be completely out of NGT jurisdiction.