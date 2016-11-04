Mohammad Mohsin, secretary, Backward Classes, Minorities, Wakf and Hajj, directed the concerned officials of the department to clear all pending applications by individuals seeking benefits under various schemes run by the department expeditiously.

Mr. Mohsin, who was to attend as guest of honour the All-India Mushaira organised by the Karnataka Urdu Academy in the city on Thursday night, was reviewing the progress on implementation of various schemes, such as Shaadi Bhagya and various other schemes meant for the welfare of BPL families, besides matters concerning wakf properties, the welfare of minority community students boarding hotels here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Deputy Director of BCM department Prakash Hargapur and senior officials of the department were present.

Responding to grievances by individuals on the delay in extending the benefits under the Shaadi Bhagya scheme, he assured people that benefits in respect of all the pending applications would be disbursed soon.

He also said that the process of filling the posts of cooks and assistant cooks in the hostels run by the department had commenced and completed at the earliest. The government was concerned and was taking measures to facilitate proper basic facilities to all the 400 hostels run by the department.