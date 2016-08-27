In a bid to propagate the ideals of 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara, the Basava Kendra of Hubballi has initiated a project to start a Basava Samskruti School and also a Basava Personality Development Centre. Addressing presspersons here on Friday, president of Basava Kendra B.V. Shirur said that the school and centre would come up on an area of 39 guntas allotted by Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority at Rayanal near Hubballi.

While the school will come up at a cost of Rs. 1.12 crore, the centre will be built at a cost of Rs. 9.40 crore. “We have also planned to build a Basava Study Centre at a cost of Rs. 2.40 crore and a Basava Mantapa at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh. Already, a representation has been made to the Chief Minister on the project and he has assured us of providing some funds,” Prof. Shirur said.

Many philanthropists chip in

Advisor of the building committee and the former bureaucrat M.V. Gongadashetty said that several philanthropists had come forward to make donation. They had received pledges for contribution to an extent of Rs. 2.15 crore.

Basava Kendra vice-president S.V. Pattanashetti and convenor S.C. Indi said that a month-long Vachana Shravana programme organised to spread Basaveshwara’s message would conclude on Sunday at the Samskrutika Bhavan. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga and Mate Basaveshwaritai of Attiveri will be present.

Basava Kendra office-bearers Raju Aneppanavar, Basavaraj Yaklaspur and Basavaraj Lingashettar were present.