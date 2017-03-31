Barrage gates turn targets

more-in

Water is a precious commodity in a drought year, especially for farmers. So when barrages built across the Bhima in Karnataka, bordering Maharashtra, become targets for attacks, it raises their hackles.

It is alleged that farmers from Maharashtra, seeking more water for their crops, broke 14 gates of the Umrani barrage in Indi taluk three days ago. This is the second such attack after 31 gates of Hingani barrage were broken in November last year in the same region.

This, officials say, is being done to draw water illegally into the fields in the Maharashtra side of the border. In the first incident, about 0.144 tmcft of water of the Bhima flowed into Maharashtra. The quantum of water in the second case is yet to be ascertained, but water supply to the adjoining Chadachan town and neighbouring villages has been hit. Local farmers are furious about this incident as it comes in the middle of a severe drought. The police arrested around six persons in connection with the first case. New gates were installed later. Though the police have arrested 30 farmers in the second case, the bigger question of security remains unanswered.

“For years, we have been demanding that the government provide police security to our barrages like Maharashtra has done for their barrages. But till today, the government has not taken any action. Because of this, incidents are taking place regularly,” said Panchappa Kalburgi, president of the Bhima Nadi Neeru Horata Samiti.

However, K.B. Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, Vijayapura, said it was not possible to deploy round-the-clock security at barrages because of manpower shortage.

He said a team has been formed comprising of departments of minor irrigation, PWD, panchayat and police to monitor various issues, including security of barrages.