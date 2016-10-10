Noted writer Bargur Ramachandrappa will chair the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held at Raichur in December.

Central Committee of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat chose Dr. Ramachandrappa as the president of prestigious the sammelan at a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

Dr. Ramachandrappa is the recipient of the Pampa award of the Karnataka government for his contribution to Kannada literature.

Expressing his gratitude for Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannadigas for the honour, Dr. Ramachandrappa said he was elated. “This is an honour for those who taught me to write alphabets”.