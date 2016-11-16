As people wait in long queues at banks in the district to exchange demonetised currency or withdraw cash from their accounts, Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh has directed the management of banks to make arrangements to provide drinking water to the customers and to form separate queues for women and senior citizens.

He was speaking at a meeting with bankers here on Tuesday to review the situation in the district following the announcement by the Centre to demonetise currency of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 denomination.

The bankers said that people were thronging banks in large numbers for cash owing to the delay in completion of the process of calibration of ATMs for new currency. Mr. Lokesh said that requests from women and senior citizens for exchange of notes and withdrawal of cash should be processed in an expedited manner.

Security measures

The banks should install surveillance cameras at their premises to avoid untoward incidents including theft. As a security measure, police personnel should also be deployed at banks where customer flow is high. To avoid confusion, the banks should display information on the guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India on exchange of demonetised currency notes and on ceiling for cash withdrawals at their premises in a prominent manner, he said.

K. Rakesh Kumar, CEO, zilla panchayat, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa were present at the meeting.