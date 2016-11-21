After a much-needed break on Sunday, banks will open for business as usual here on Monday.

Banks across the country worked last Saturday and Sunday despite being a holiday to clear the rush post the demonetisation of the Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

The State holiday for the banks on November 17 was also cancelled for the convenience of those visiting the banks post-demonetisation. The banks remained closed on Sunday since the rush had subsided.

The staff had worked since November 10 without a day’s break in view of rush for cash exchange and deposits.