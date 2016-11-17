Banks across Mysuru district will remain closed on Thursday on account of Kanaka Jayanti.

Both Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and Lead Bank Manager K.N. Shivalingaiah confirmed to The Hindu that the banks will remain closed.

There have no instructions whatsoever for keeping the banks open on Thursday for facilitating exchange and deposit of banned currency notes.

The bank staff had busy schedule since November 10 following demonetisation. All banks had worked on Saturday and Sunday to clear the rush resulted from demonetisation.