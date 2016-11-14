Helping hand:Gram panchayat staff have set up a desk near the State Bank of Hyderabad branch in Chintaki village in Aurad taluk to collect tax from people who come to the bank to deposit or exchange invalid notes.— Photo: Gopichand T.

Local bodies told to accept invalid notes for payment of taxes

Banks remained crowded even on Sunday and there were long queues of people wanting to withdraw or deposit money outside them.

There was a queue outside the main branch of State Bank of India even an hour before it opened.

The length of queues kept on increasing once the banks opened.

Private banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank opened multiple counters and deputed security guards to clear the rush.

“Most people are now coming to withdraw small amounts like Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000. They are asking for currency in the denomination of Rs. 100 and Rs. 50, but we don’t have any. We only have the new Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes and those in the denomination of Rs. 1,000 that the people have returned,” Naveen Kumar, cashier at a private bank, said.

Some people seemed to have found innovative ways to combat the crisis. Anand Mallappa, a farmer from Kolar village, said he was approached by a rich man to take his money to the bank and deposit as if it was his own money. “The rich man offered to pay me a commission of 20 per cent. There are four members in my family and we all have bank accounts. The rich man wants all of us to deposit his money in our accounts. After giving it a thought, we refused the offer,” he said.

Gandharva Sena, social activist, complained that some traders were offering young people to pay off their education and home loans if they deposited their unaccounted money in the loan amounts.

“The traders want us to repay the loans later in easy instalments. The beneficiary will also get a 10 per cent to 25 per cent discount on his loan amount. Such are the ways the hoarders of cash are finding to sail through the crisis,” Mr. Sena said.

Shivanand Aurade, a panchayat development officer in Chintaki in Aurad taluk put up banners in villages saying the local body would accept invalid Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes if the villagers were to pay panchayat taxes. Counters were opened in villages. He said the response was positive and he hoped to outdo other panchayats in the taluk. “We will continue to do this for the next few days. We are also going from door to door collecting taxes. One officer is sitting outside the State Bank of Hyderabad bank branch. He also collects tax from those coming to the bank. We have collected Rs. 25,000 in two days,” Mr. Aurade said.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari and Bidar Zilla panchayat Chief Executive officer Pavan Kumar Malpati have issued circulars to officers to accept invalid notes while collecting taxes and other fees of local bodies.