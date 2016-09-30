Lead bank manager Shivalingaiah has instructed all banks to load their ATMs to full capacity every day during the Dasara festivities.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Shivalingaiah said many tourists prefer not to carry large sums with them and are dependent on ATMs.

As there will be a four-day-long bank holiday from October 8, there are chances of ATMs running empty towards the end of the festivities, he said.

Meanwhile, a few banks have outsourced the job of loading their ATMs with cash on a daily basis, irrespective of whether it is a working day for banks.

A few banks have agreed to set up mobile ATMs at certain important points and a few others will set up temporary ATMs at the exhibition grounds, he said.