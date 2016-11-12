Staff of State Bank of Mysore bank off M.G. Road, Kolar, put up a pandal in front of the bank premises. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Even as hundreds of people lined up in front of bank branches to exchange higher denomination notes, a bank branch in Kolar town came up with a customer friendly act to provide respite from the scorching sun.

As the queue grew even on day four after the demonetisation move was announced, the authorities of the main branch of State Bank of Mysore (SBM) off M.G. Road put up a pandal in front of the bank premises. The customers were seen appreciating this effort.

The move also drew the attention of police officials who were busy in supervising security arrangements around bank branches. “I can at least wait in the shade without getting tired,” Naseema, a customer who was waiting with her son, said.

The Town Circle Inspector of Police Lokesh sent a message to his subordinates to ensure that all other banks do the same thing in the interest of waiting customers.