Even as hundreds of people lined up in front of banks to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, a bank branch in Kolar town came up with a customer-friendly initiative to provide respite from the scorching sun.

As the queue grew even on day four after the demonetisation move, the authorities of the main branch of the State Bank of Mysore (SBM) off M.G. Road here, put up a pandal outside the bank premises. The customers were seen appreciating the effort. The move also drew the attention of police officials, who were supervising security arrangements around bank branches. “I can at least wait in the shade without getting tired,” Naseema, a customer waiting with her son, said.