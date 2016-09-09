The bandh called in Karnataka remained incident free at the inter-State border here, except for intermittent, though dramatic, protests by Kannada outfits at the Attibele post on Friday.

The border was cordoned off by State police units, with the Karnataka police securing the Attibele border, and Tamil Nadu police securing the Jujuvadi checkpost, freezing movement of vehicles across the border.

Activists of eight Kannada outfits arrived at Attibele and marked symbolic protests, raising slogans against Tamil Nadu. The cadre of the Kannada Jagruti Vedike torched an effigy and another outfit performed the last rites.

Over the past four days, there has been a steady increase in the number of heavy vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration being pulled off the Hosur-Krishnagiri national highway.

The Jujuvadi checkpost remained secured by the Tamil Nadu police since Monday, after sporadic protests were reported from across the border.

Inter-State movement of buses has since been derailed, and over 910 buses, both private and State transport that ply daily between Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru, have stayed off the road for the last four days.

On Friday, except for some private vehicles, no Karnataka vehicle entered the Jujuvadi border.