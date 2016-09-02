The Bharat Bandh saw a slow start on Friday, with most offices and schools functioning. Some shops opened late in the new city.

Bus service was slightly affected with city buses missing some routes, though district level routes were serviced. Autorickshaws were plying in the city, but some people were put to inconvenience as autos refused to cover all the areas. Shantakka Dande, who works as a house maid, said she could not get a bus from Anadur Wadi on Udgir road and had to ask her cousin to drop her to work on his motorbike. Sharanappa Patil who works at a private school in Bidar, had to walk for a few kilometers before he caught a private bus that took him from Shahapur on Hyderabad road to work.

The district federation of labour unions would submit a memorandum to the deputy commissioner’s office in the afternoon.