ban sought:Members of Kadamba Sainya seeking a permanent ban on screening of Tamil movies and newspapers in Karnataka, in Mandya on Monday.

Members of the Kadamba Sainya, a Kannada organisation, have urged the State government to impose a permanent ban on screening of Tamil movies in the State following the escalation of Cauvery water sharing crisis between Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Members of the organisation, who staged a demonstration near Sir M. Visvesvaraya Statue on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here on Monday, also demanded that the government impose a blanket ban on the sale and circulation of Tamil newspapers and periodicals. They pointed out that the farmers in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka have lost several crops since 2012 owing to water crisis.

Tamil Nadu has been refusing to find a solution to the decades-old dispute through dialogue, they said, adding that the neighbouring State has been creating law and order issues in Karnataka by approaching the Supreme Court or other authorities during crisis situations in Karnataka. Therefore, the State government should impose a ban on screening of Tamil movies, they demanded.

Tamil Nadu has enough water for drinking and agricultural purposes, they said, adding that the government there was indulging in vendetta politics. The agitators also burnt posters of Tamil movies and newspapers. Forum president Bakery Ramesh and others led the protest.