Exhibitors in Karnataka have lost Rs 20 cr in the past month since Tamil films went off the screens

The ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute has not only affected the Tamil film industry, but is also hurting the State exchequer.

With theatres in Karnataka not screening Tamil films after violence broke out over the water sharing row last month, , distributors and exhibitors across the State have incurred an estimated loss of Rs.5 crore, according to sources in the film industry.

Two major releases — Vikram-starrer IruMugan (released on September 8), Dhanush-starrer Thodari (September 21) — have been stalled after being released. Seven Tamil films, which are gearing up for Dasara and Deepavali release — Kasmorastarring Karthi, KathiSandai starring Vishal, Kodistarring Dhanush, KadavulIrukkan Kumaru starring Prakash Kumar, Remo starring Shivakarthikeyan and Rekka starringVijay Sethupathi — are likely to face problems.

The film industry sources put the loss to distributors and exhibitors in Karnataka at about Rs.20 crore apart from the loss to the State exchequer. According to sources in the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, the Tamil film industry earns an estimated Rs. 150 crore from Karnataka alone every year.

“Even if the situation improves and theatres start screening the four Tamil films that are due for release on October 28, they will only last for three days, as all the theatres are expected to screen Kannada films from November 1, the day of Kannada Rajyotsava,” said an exhibitor on condition of anonymity.

“Decision against screening Tamil films is the voluntary decision of distributors and exhibitors and they are not repenting for the loss incurred,” says exhibitor and Vice-President Film Federation of India Thomas D’Souza. President South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, H.D. Gangaraju, echoed the sentiments.

The question is whether Kannada film industry, which is constantly cribbing about paucity of screens, despite producing an average of 125 films a year, will get more screens now. Partially yes, says proprietor of a theatre known for screening Tamil films. “Even though Kannada films are screened in the theatres known for showing other language films, especially Tamil, the response from the audience is lukewarm because of linguistic demographics of Bengaluru,” he said. Though Kannada films are being screened now, things will only improve if the Kannada film industry start screening its films. No attempts of the kind have been made so far, he said.

The violence has also affected Kannada films, including the ambitious Mungaru Male-2 because of the repeated bandhs.

Kannada festival releases are, however, hoping to cash in on the ban. Released just a day before the beginning of Dasara, DodmaneHudga, starring Puneet Rajkumar hit the screens and got the huge opening.

Other major films due are the bilingual Jaguar, starring Nikhil Kumar, son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, set to hit the screens on October 6; IdolleRamayana, directed and acted by Prakash Raj, a remake of Malayalam film Shutter, will hit the screens on October 7, with five national award winning technicians having worked on it; Dana Kayonuby Yogaraj Bhat starring Duniya Vijay and Priyamani, a critique on the impact of globalisation on the rural Karnataka, is also expected to make waves over the festival season.