Khusbhoo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, has passed an order imposing a ban on selling liquor on September 7, 9, 11, 15 and 17 in view of Ganesh Chaturthi across the district.

The DC said that using Disc Jockey (DJ) sound systems during the festivities from September 5 t0 17 has also been prohibited, following the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police Vinayaka Patil.

According to The Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, 50 decibels (in the day) and 55 decibels (at night) for industrial areas in the district followed by 45 decibels (day) and 55 decibels (night) in commercials areas, 55 decibels (day) and 50 decibels (night) in residential areas are allowed. However, using high sounded systems would violate these norms and so are punishable under the law, she added.

Ms. Chowdhary also said there was a ban on playing the banayenge mandir song, as per The Karnataka Police Act, 1963.