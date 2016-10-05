The decision to lift the ban was taken after several tourists, arriving in private vehicles, reportedly returned from the foothills of the Chamundi Hills without making a trip to the hilltop after learning about the ban on private vehicles.— PHOTO: M.A. Sriram

KSRTC told to resume service to the hilltop if tourist inflow rises in the coming days

The ban on entry of private vehicles to Chamundi Hills was lifted on Tuesday in the wake of sharp decline in the number of visitors to the hill shrine.

The district administration decided to allow private vehicles to the hill top after the Chamundeshwari Temple authorities discussed the matter with Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep.

The district administration had decided to ban entry of private vehicles to Chamundi Hills during Dasara to prevent parking chaos and gathering of crowds. Visitors travelling to Chamundi Hills were diverted to a parking lot created near the Lalitha Mahal helipad from where the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses were leaving to the hill top.

KSRTC officials also shared the Chamundeshwari Temple authorities views on the poor tourist inflow. Five buses had been deployed for the service, which left at an interval of 15 minutes each, but the number of passengers were less, said a KSRTC official.

Several tourists arriving in private vehicles reportedly returned from the foothills without making a trip to the hilltop after learning about the ban on private vehicles.

After operating the service for two days – on October 2 and 3 – KSRTC has withdrawn the service from Tuesday. However, the district administration has asked KSRTC to resume the service if the number of tourists increase in the coming days, particularly during the last leg of the festival till Jumboo Savari, K. Ramamurthy, KSRTC Divisional Controller (Urban), Mysuru, told The Hindu . On Tuesday after the ban on private vehicles was lifted, the number of visitors to the hill top went up.

“A lot of locals visit the temple on Tuesdays. Hence, the improvement in turnout may be on account of the local devotees,” Special Officer of Chamundeshwari Temple T.M. Prasad told The Hindu .