A Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court in Dharwad has directed Bharathi Thimmareddy, president of the BJP-controlled Ballari Zilla Panchayat, not to function and discharge duties as panchayat president till November 10.

The interim order was issued by the court in a writ appeal filed by Siddaiah and four others seeking disqualification of Ms. Bharathi Thimmareddy from the post contending that the latter had assumed the post by getting false caste and income certificates by concealing information with regard to the income of her spouse, who is a class one contractor.

The writ appeal was filed by the petitioners after a single judge dismissed it. Prior to the dismissal, the court had directed Ms. Bharathi Thimmareddy not to discharge her duties as panchayat president for eight weeks.

After the writ petition was dismissed, Ms. Bharathi Thimmareddy assumed charge as panchayat president again recently.

Ms. Bharathi Thimmareddy had won from General (women) category. The post of panchayat president was reserved for Other Backward Class (B) woman. Ms. Bharathi Thimmareddy obtained caste and income certificates and was declared elected to the post.

The writ appeal will come up for hearing on November 10.