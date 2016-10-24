The district administration has forwarded a proposal seeking an assistance of Rs. 133.49 crore from the State government for crop loss during the kharif season.

As per a joint survey, more than 33 per cent of crops on about 1.88 lakh hectares (ha) in rain-fed areas of the district have been affected. Against the targeted area of 2.09 lakh ha in rain-fed areas for the kharif season, sowing had been completed on 2.05 lakh ha.

The farmers are facing crop loss owing to the failure of the monsoon for the second consecutive year.

According to the rainfall data, the district recorded a deficient rainfall of 53 per cent between September 1 and 21. The district received 54 per cent deficient rainfall in August too.

Kudligi taluk was the worst affected where crops on 75,248 ha have been affected. The figures for other taluks are Hagari Bommanahalli (46,491 ha), Hadagali (39,418 ha), Sandur (14,194 ha), Hosapete (8,373 ha), Ballari (4,618 ha) and Sirguppa (nil). In Sirguppa, a vast area is covered by irrigation.