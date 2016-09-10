The State government has declared holiday for Bakrid festival in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on September 12 and not on September 13.

A release from the Department of Information said on Saturday that all government departments, schools and colleges would remain closed on Monday. It is because the festival would be observed in the two districts on September 12.

The release said that all government offices, schools and colleges would function as usual in the two districts on September 13. It would be holiday for them in other districts on Tuesday.