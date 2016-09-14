in one voice:People offering prayers on the occasion of Bakrid at the Rajapur Colony Idgah Maidan in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.— Photo: Arun Kulkarni

Rain plays spoilsport at Idgah Maidan in Hagaraga village

Bakrid was celebrated with religious fervour in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. After offering prayers at various mosques, the people gathered for special namaaz at Idgahs.

The former Minister Qamarul Islam offered special namaaz at Purani Idgah near Shor Gumbad in Kalaburagi. Many gathered at Idgah maidans at Rehmat Nagar, Rajapur Colony, Ring Road Idgah, Sheikh Roza Masjid and at Jamia Masjid inside the Kalaburagi fort in the city.

People could not offer prayers at the Idgah Maidan near Hagarga village owing to heavy rain in the morning. As a result, the prayer service at this Idgah was cancelled at the last minute.