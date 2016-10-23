Minister for Infrastructure Development, Information and Haj Roshan Baig has directed the officials of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to prepare a detailed project report on the proposed sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be constructed here and send it to the government.

Chairing a review meeting here on Saturday, the Minister asked the officials to seek financial assistance either from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) or the World Bank to build the infrastructure after preparing the report.

An MUDA official said that both the Mysuru City Corporation and MUDA had to contribute 10 per cent each of the total amount of the project and only then ADB would sanction the remaining 80 per cent. The official further said that about Rs. 450 crore was needed to set up the proposed plants. To this, the Minister asked the officials concerned to prepare a plan and send it to him so that he could get it cleared from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “If needed, the plan will be placed before the Cabinet to get its nod,” he added. Mr. Baig also instructed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that sewage was not let into the Cauvery river.

Complaints about private layouts not providing basic amenities to the residents also surfaced during the meeting. Sandesh Nagaraj, MLC, Somashekar, MLA and Sandeshswamy, councillor, who raised the issue said that layout developers should not be allowed to distribute sites to people until and unless they provide basic amenities such as roads, drains and water connections.

Discussions on the proposed compost yard at Kesare village and main balancing reservoirs at Hanchya, Belagola and Pura were also discussed at the meeting. Mayor Byrappa, Deputy Commissioner D. Ranadev, who is also the Chairman (in-charge) of MUDA, MUDA Commissioner Mahesh and MCC Commissioner G. Jagadeesh were present.

