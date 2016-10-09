Prices of flowers have shot up owing to the increase in demand

Flower merchants in Ramanagaram district are making brisk business ahead of Ayudha puja and Vijayadashami festivals. The festivals are considered to be the best time for those in the flower business.

A rich variety of garlands and flowers are available in markets at Ramanagaram and Channapatna towns in the district. Nevertheless, prices have shot up owing to the increased demand, says Thumbenahalli Shivakumar, a Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader in Ramanagaram, who also supplies varieties of flowers to Bengaluru regularly.

At least 1,000 farmers grow flowers in the district. Hunasanahalli, Thumbenahalli, Dasarahalli, Dasegowdana Doddi, Thammanayakanahalli Colony, Chinchaka, Hebbakodi, Chikkarkanahalli, Kadagana Doddi, Putterammana Doddi, Heggadagere and Rangaiahna Doddi are some areas known for supplying the best quality of flowers.

While the growers get orders from Bengaluru and other places, garland makers seem to be more in demand with local customers. “People prefer rose and ‘sugandharaja’ garlands to decorate vehicles. Our work starts by 7 a.m. and continues till 1 a.m. during Ayudha puja and Vijaya Dashami,” said Sunitha of Ijur. Sunitha and her mother, Nagamma, have already bought several bags of roses, chrysanthemums, marigolds, other flowers, and tulsi to make garlands.

Merchants get sugandharaja from Tiruvannamalai and others places in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the prevailing drought situation has dampened the festival spirit in Mandya, say merchants at a flower market here. The increase in demand and poor arrival of flowers have also led to a sharp rise in the price of garlands. Hence, people are opting for smaller garlands to decorate vehicles, Sakamma, a garland maker at Mandya market, said.

The price of ‘Kakada’ was oscillating between Rs. 775 and Rs. 825 a kg on Saturday. The starting price for a sugandharaja garland was Rs. 100. Kanakambaram, neelambaram, jasmine and other flowers are also sold at higher prices in Mandya.

“We have no other option other than to pay the high prices,” Geethamani, a teacher in Mandya, said.

Flower prices are expected to increase by at least 20 per cent within the next two days. As a result, people buy them in advance and prefer to store them in refrigerators.