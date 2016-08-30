The Bidar police have registered a case against Gangadhar Hosalli, younger brother of city municipal council member Shashi Hosalli, and six others of attempting to murder a realtor, Narasimha Reddy. Police suspect old rivalry to be the cause behind the attack. Narasimha Reddy is facing charges of attacking Shashi Hosalli over a land dispute a few months ago.

The accused cornered Reddy near Siddharoodha Mutt in Gumpa area and assaulted him with knives and blunt objects. He suffered deep cuts and injuries on the forehead, neck and stomach. Reddy was taken to the district hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, with police assistance. Doctors said his condition was serious, but stable.

A case has been registered in the Gandhi Gunj police station.