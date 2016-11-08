The former Minister Qamarul Islam addressing a gathering as part of the All India Tahafuz-e-Shariat Conference in Kalaburagi.— Photo: Arun Kulkarni

The All-India Tahafuz-e-Shariat Conference organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the All India Milli Council here on Sunday criticised the moves of the Union government on the triple talaq issue and the uniform civil code.

Qamarul Islam, former Minister and a member of the AIMPLB, said that interference in the Muslim personal law would not be tolerated.

‘Conspiracy’

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to impose the uniform civil code in the name of ensuring social reforms and gender justice. Mr. Islam warned that the Union government’s attempt to ban triple talaq and impose the uniform civil code would prove counter-productive.

“The government cannot force Muslims to follow the practices of other communities in issues related to personal laws as it will amount to infringement of their fundamental rights. Those demanding a ban on triple talaq and polygamy are a minuscule minority and are not representatives of the Indian Muslims,” he added.

Sajjada Nasheen of the Hazrath Khaja Bandanawaz Dargah Sharif Syed Shah Gesudaraz Khusro Hussaini, Maulana Tauqheer Razakhan, Syed Mustafa Rifayi, Khaja Pasha, Shaihk-UL-Hadees, and Mufti Khaleel Ahmed were present.