The Federation of Mangalore University First Grade College Principals’ Association and the Private College Managements’ Association (R.) Mangalore Region, have condemned the reported attack by a student on the principal of Milagres College in Mangaluru on October 20.

In a press release here, Samuel K. Samuel, president of the association, said that the attack on Fr. Michael Santhumayor by a student was in retaliation to the instruction to him to attend classes. This was something unheard of in the region, the federation said, while condemning the incident. It urged the authorities to take action against the student to avoid the recurrence of such things. “The members of the federation are hurt by the incident which needs to be protested,” he said.

Y. Bhaskar Shetty, secretary of the Private College Managements’ Association, said that this was a serious offence which had tarnished the image and sanctity of educational institutions in the coastal districts. The association urged the authorities to take action against the accused and see that such incidents were not repeated, he said.

