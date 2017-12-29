ATS passing out parade

Air Commodore J. Rajendra, Command Personnel Staff Officer (CPSO), Headquarter Training Command, IAF, hands out trophies to meritorious trainees in ATS Belagavi on Friday. Photo by special arrangement

As many as 185 trainees of various trades of Non-Technical Training Institute and Air Force School of Physical Fitness passed out of the Airmen Training School, Belagavi on Friday.

Air Commodore J. Rajendra, Command Personnel Staff Officer (CPSO) Headquarter Training Command, reviewed the parade.

He asked the graduates to keep abreast with advancing technologies, as he felt learning was a continuous process. He emphasised upon the trainees to ensure optimal contribution by each one of them towards the overall battle preparedness of the IAF. He reiterated that one must make optimum use of opportunities available in the Air Force and strive to achieve high standards for themselves in all spheres while putting their best foot forward.

The highlight of the Passing Out Parade was the impressive drill movements of the trainees.

The chief guest handed out trophies to meritorious trainees. Rakesh Singh Negi was adjudged as ‘Best in General Service Training’.

Suraj Kumar Medda, education instructor, was adjudged as the Best All Rounder.

Air Commodore Arun Bhaskar Gupta, Air Officer Commanding, ATS, was present.