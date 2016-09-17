Samiti submits memorandum addressed to Prime Minister

Condemning the increasing atrocities on Dalits across the country, members of the Dalit Hakkugala Samiti staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioners’ office here on Friday against the inaction of the Union government.

District convener of the samiti Pandurang Mavinkar, in a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that the Union government has failed to put an end to the attacks and atrocities being unleashed across the country against Dalits and Muslims in the name of protecting the cow.

He accused Mr. Modi of maintaining silence on the Una incident in Gujarat, where a group of youths belonging to the Dalit community who were skinning a dead cow were beaten up by cow vigilantes, alleging that they had killed the cow. Mr. Mavinkar said that the government also failed to initiate action against the Union Minister for Labour Bandaru Dattatraya who was responsible for the suicide of Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula in the University of Hyderabad.

The silence of the Union government shows its support to such criminal activities across the country, Mr. Mavinkar added and alleged that the Sangh Parivar organisations were playing a crucial role in carrying out such atrocities against Dalits and Muslims.

Mr. Mavinkar demanded that Union government come out with a budget for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also urged the Union government to fill backlog posts lying vacant in various Union government departments.