Most ATMs across Mysuru remained non-functional on Saturday, driving residents to banks. Compared to Friday, the situation was slightly better but at least 60 per cent of ATMs remained out of service owing to shortage of cash.

The ATMs of some banks began functioning in the evening, dispensing mostly Rs. 100 currency. Long queues outside ATMs were a common sight. Some people had taken half-day leave or permission from their employers to draw cash from banks.

Need for reconfiguration

Many ATMs ran out of cash within hours, as less than Rs. 3 lakh was being loaded.

When contacted, Mysuru District Lead Bank manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu many ATMs had started functioning but many needed to be reconfigured to make them suitable for dispensing Rs. 2,000 notes.

About 30 bundles of currencies can be loaded into the machine. Since the old higher denominations had been withdrawn, there is scarcity, which will be eased soon.

Technical issues

“There are some technical issues which need to be streamlined before the ATMs become fully operational like before,” he said.