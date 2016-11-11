ATMs across Mysuru are likely to become operational from Friday, bringing some much-needed relief to those who stayed away from banks on Thursday anticipating heavy rush.

Almost all bank branches across the city witnessed rush with people coming to either exchange or deposit the devalued Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. ATMs remained closed for the second straight day on Thursday.

As the ATMs needed to be configured under the new system and fresh batches of cash were required, they had to remain closed for two days, bank officials said.

Lead bank manager K.N. Shivalingaiah said instructions have been sent to get ATMs up and running from Friday. Notes of lower denomination will be loaded into the machines from Thursday evening or Friday morning. “By Friday evening, all the machines will operate normally,” he said.