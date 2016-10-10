The District Masters Athletics Association and the Rotary Club, Manipal Town, will organise a district-level Juniors and Masters Athletic Meet at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium here on October 23.

Kempraj, member of the organising committee, said here on Saturday that all children in the 12-16 age group (non-medalists), were eligible for participation in the junior’s section. All those aged above 35 (non-medalists) could participate in the masters category. For details, call 9448382187 (boys and girls category) or 7353180888 (masters category).