Basavaraj Barker, Assistant Executive Engineer, was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for writing a report on the work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Koppal district.

Fifteen families holding job cards in Chikkenkoppa village in Yelburga taluk had levelled a playground of the government higher primary school in that village under MGNREGA. Mr. Barker, who had to inspect the work and submit a report to the Mandalgeri Grama Panchayat, allegedly demanded Rs. 10,000 from the card holders.

Based on a complaint by Srikant Ankali, ACB sleuths Mouneshwar Malipatil and Kariyapa Banne, police inspectors, and their staff trapped Mr. Barker while he was accepting the money near Kukknur inspection bungalow on September 29. He was remanded in judicial custody, according to ACB Superintendent of Police Asha Haddannavar