Students participating in the International Tourism Day programme on the premises of the historic Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura on Tuesday.— PHOTO: RAJENDRA SINGH HAJERI

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has asked the officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit a proposal for setting up a souvenir shop on the historic Gol Gumbaz premises for promoting tourism.

Speaking at the International Tourism Day at Gol Gumbaz organised by the District Administration, Department of Tourism and ASI here on Tuesday, he said that a souvenir shop will help tourists buy memorable objects of the city.

“While on the one hand, the shop will help promote tourism, on the other, it will provide job opportunities to local artists and ensure additional earning to them. It would also encourage others to take up some vocations if they found economic potential in them,” he said.

On the occasion, he appealed to the people to join hands with the administration in protecting ancient monuments in the district.

Stating that the district has 90 protected monuments, he said that only 15 have been maintained properly. He added that the Swachh Bharat campaign would be extended to all these monuments for cleaning the surroundings.

Delivering a special lecture, Amaresh Yatgal, Professor of History in Rani Chennamma University, said that tourism has potential not only to provide jobs but also to protect the heritage and culture of the country.

He said that India was the fourth country having the highest number of monuments in the world.

Asserting that protecting heritage was vital and that it was the responsibility of everyone, he said that it was not possible to rebuild an ancient monument or heritage if it is lost or it suffered large-scale damage.

R. B. Upase, Assistant Director of Tourism Department, said that to celebrate the day, the department, with the help of Public Instruction Department, organised various awareness programme for students.

He said that events such as debate and painting competition were held for high school and college students.