As many as eight villages in the district are reeling under acute drinking water scarcity and the district administration has started providing them water through tankers. The villages are Jattihundi, K. Hemmanahalli, Hinkal (Nanneshwara Badavane), K. Madahalli, Mudduru Hundi, Kengalli (Mahalakshmi Badavane), Kengalli Nyayanga Badavane, and Kengalli Treasury Badavane.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and zilla panchayat chief executive officer Shivashankar told The Hindu that the tanker makes eight trips to Jettihundi, six to K. Hemmanhalli, 10 to Hinkal, four to K. Madahalli, and three trips each to the remaining villages. The number of trips is based on the population of the village and the water requirement for basic needs.

The district administration has hired the services of private tankers for Rs. 900 a trip per tanker.

The district administration has also worked out future requirement for supply of drinking water by tankers across the district, and accordingly 71 tankers may be required for H.D. Kote taluk, 79 for Hunsur taluk, 30 for Mysuru taluk, and 86 for Nanjangud taluk. The authorities may have to start supplying water by tankers to these places in another 10 days.

Meanwhile, the district administration has proposed to take up 759 works — including rejuvenation of borewells and laying of pipelines — to provide drinking water across the district, at a cost of Rs. 525 lakh. Of the 759 works, 144 will be implemented in Mysuru, 130 in Hunsur, 127 in Nanjangud, 112 in K.R. Nagar, 113 in T. Narsipur, 73 in H.D. Kote, and 60 in Periyapatna.

The authorities have also identified a few high-yielding private borewells to provide drinking water to nearby villages.

Mr. Randeep said he would apprise Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will visit Mysuru on Monday, on the prevailing drought and drinking water scarcity. He said an appeal has already been made to Mr. Siddaramaiah to release Rs.15 crore to the task forces headed by MLAs to tackle drinking water crisis, and a similar appeal would be made again on Monday.

