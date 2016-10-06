smooth flow:Water gushing out of Harobele dam, built across Arkavathi river, near Harobele in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagaram district on Wednesday.— photo: special arrangement

Unhappy with the move, farmers stage protest outside the Arkavathi reservoir

As the water level in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the Cauvery is going down rapidly with the release of water to Tamil Nadu, the State government has started discharging water from Harobele dam, built across Arkavathi river, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Arkavathi is a tributary of the Cauvery, and the Harobele dam in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagaram district is one of the dams constructed for supplying water for irrigation.

Karnataka has been releasing over 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the past two days, as per the Supreme Court order. The water release will continue for a while, with Karnataka ordered to discharge 2,000 cusecs from October 7 to 18. At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, KRS had 88.30 feet of water, as against the full reservoir level of 124.80 feet.

Sensing danger, the Irrigation Department has decided to discharge the Arkavathi water, officials at Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. told The Hindu . Around 11,500 cusecs of water was released on Tuesday.

However, the quantum was significantly decreased on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The move did not go downwell with farmers, who staged a protest outside the dam. “We have deployed security forces at the dam,” the Superintendent of Police said.