Renowned artist, writer and tralator Arya Archarya, a septugenarian, passed away at a private hospital after a brief illness at Udupi on Friday. Though he was from Udupi, he had settled down in Dharwad.

Apart from being a well-known artist, he had authored several books, radio plays and translated some important works, including the Bhagawad Gita and selected Vachana of 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara, into English. He had even won the Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati award for his translations.