SNSI recognised as research institute

The recent research and development activities at the S. Nijalingappa Sugar Institute (SNSI), established by the State government, have helped the city institute win recognition as a scientific and industrial research organisation from the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, said H.S. Mahadeva Prasad, Minister for Co-operation and Sugar, on Thursday.

During his inspection of the activities at the institute, the Minister suggested a few new research possibilities for scientists at the institute and said he expects them to play a vital role in the sustainable growth of both the sugarcane and sugar industries, a press release issued by SNSI director R.B. Khandagave said.

During his visit, Mr. Prasad was informed about the establishment of a tissue culture laboratory and the supply of tissue culture seedlings to growers. It has been scientifically proved that tissue culture plantlets increase cane yield and sugar recovery. At present, the institute’s production capacity is 1.5 lakh seedlings a year, and it could be enhanced to 2.5 to 3 lakh shortly. As of now, it has supplied 25000 seedlings to cane growers, in a first of its kind effort in Karnataka to provide healthy seed material to cane growers.

Dr. Khandagave also spoke about the establishment of a biorefineries analytical laboratory where analyses of technical parameters related to the sugar industry, distillery, co-generation, pollution, etc. for the sugar and its allied industries are done. He also explained about the collaborative research work with Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The institute has identified five new sugarcane varieties that are performing better than the existing ones. They — named Co2012-147, Co2012-91, Co2012-88, Co2014-238 and Co14010 — are on display at the SNSI premises.

He said SNSI has introduced a short-term certificate course in Alcohol Technology for employees working at the operating level in distilleries/ethanol units and those seeking employment in these areas.