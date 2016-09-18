Several progressive organisations, on Saturday, staged a protest at Hemavati Statue Circle in Hassan condemning the arrest of Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

He was arrested by Gujarat police in Ahmedabad on Friday evening as he arrived from Delhi.

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxists), Students Federation of India, Dalit Hakkugala Samiti and others participated in the dharna.

They raised slogans against the Gujarat State Government for arresting Mevani.

“The recent Una protest has successfully attracted the attention of public across the country. Mevani has been leading the protest for the rights of Dalits in the State. The movement has left the BJP leadership in fear and that prompted them to arrest him,” alleged Naveen Kumar, district president of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha.

Mevani was arrested on Friday night and released after midnight and was again put under house arrest.